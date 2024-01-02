Rockets crash Pistons back to earth after snapped 28-game skid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SEEING DOUBLE. Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) controls the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

NBA rookies and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson face off for the first time as the Houston Rockets pummel the lowly Detroit Pistons

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green combined for 37 points in the third quarter as the Houston Rockets turned an offensive explosion in that period into a 136-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons that snapped a three-game losing skid.

Behind Sengun and Green, the Rockets scored 47 points in the third quarter on 68.2% shooting. Houston made 6 of 10 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws, with Sengun and Green combining to shoot 11 of 13 overall. Green made four 3s in the third while Sengun finished 8-for-9 at the line.

Sengun finished with 26 points, nine assists and three steals while Green totaled 22 points and five rebounds.

Jae’Sean Tate, starting in place of injured forward Dillon Brooks (oblique), added 16 points while Fred VanVleet (15 points, seven assists) and Tari Eason (17 points) contributed to the scoring onslaught.

The Rockets shot 56% and scored 33 points off 18 Detroit turnovers.

Rockets rookie Amen Thompson, in his first matchup with his twin brother Ausar of the Pistons, produced 12 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Alec Burks scored 21 off the bench for the Pistons while Jaden Ivey added 19 points and Jalen Duren posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double for his 14th double-double on the season.

Detroit, which snapped an NBA-record 28-game losing skid on Saturday, trailed by as many as 33 points.

The Pistons were competitive early, and despite Houston shooting 54.5% in the opening period, Detroit trailed 31-29 entering the second.

The first quarter featured 11 lead changes, but when the Rockets opened the second with a 12-2 burst that featured eight points from Tate, they secured their first double-digit lead and pushed Detroit into a 12-point hole at the 9:14 mark.

Houston maintained that double-digit margin for the majority of the second quarter before the Pistons closed the half with a 15-9 burst behind Duren, who tallied six points down the stretch.

Detroit maintained contact with its handiwork on the glass, parlaying seven offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points by the break. The Rockets led 59-55 at the intermission. – Rappler.com