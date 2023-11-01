Paul George heats up as Clippers cruise past Magic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUMPED. Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts with guard Russell Westbrook (0) after scoring three point basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Missing his first six shots, Paul George hits his stride in the second half of the Clippers' convincing win over the Magic

Paul George overcame a poor start and recorded 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers post a 118-102 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Tuesday, October 31 (Wednesday, November 1, Manila time).

Russell Westbrook contributed 18 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Bones Hyland and Norman Powell added 17 points apiece for Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard scored just 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Paolo Banchero notched 15 points and 4 steals, Franz Wagner added 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Moritz Wagner had 13 points for Orlando, which lost its second straight game. Markelle Fultz had 12 points, Jalen Suggs added 11, and Cole Anthony scored 10.

George missed all six of his first-quarter shots and was 2-for-10 before halftime. However, he made four three-pointers and scored 14 points in the third quarter as Los Angeles gained control. Westbrook scored 16 points in a period that saw the Clippers outscore the Magic 41-21.

The Clippers won their second straight game one night after agreeing to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a reported seven-player deal that also involves draft picks. The trade still needs approval from the league office.

Harden was in attendance at the game.

Los Angeles shot 49.4% from the field – including a sizzling 65.9% in the second half. The Clippers were 14 of 31 (45.2%) from three-point range.

Orlando hit 46.9% of its field-goal attempts but struggled to 7-of-30 shooting (23.3%) from behind the arc.

After a poor shooting first half at 33.3%, the Clippers exploded with 17-of-23 shooting (73.9%) in the third quarter.

Los Angeles moved ahead for good on George’s basket with 6:43 to go in the third. That started a 10-0 run that George culminated with back-to-back treys as the Clippers took a 69-59 lead with 5:23 remaining.

Westbrook later made four straight Los Angeles baskets to move the advantage to 79-64. Los Angeles led 88-71 entering the final stanza.

Leonard’s layup pushed the lead to 20 at 99-79 with 7:01 left, and the Clippers cruised to the finish.

The Magic led 50-47 at the break.

George, Westbrook (1-for-7), and Leonard (0-for-6) shot a combined 3-for-23 in the half. The Clippers missed their first 11 shots of the game. – Rappler.com