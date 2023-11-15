Lakers take down Grizzlies for third straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LeBron James returns after sitting out one game as the Lakers knock in 22 baskets from three-point range to tie the franchise record

D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points, Rui Hachimura added 23, and the Los Angeles Lakers stretched their winning streak to three games, while improving to 2-0 in the NBA in-season tournament, after a 134-107 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, November 14 (Wednesday, November 15, Manila time).

Anthony Davis had 19 points with 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 blocks, while Austin Reaves and LeBron James each added 16 points as the Lakers made 22 baskets from three-point range to tie the franchise record. The Lakers went 22-of-35 (62.9%) from distance, with Russell going 6-of-8.

James also had 9 rebounds and 6 assists in 23 minutes after not playing Sunday because of a left calf contusion.

The Lakers improved to 5-0 at home this season, while two victories in their win streak have come during in-season tournament games.

Santi Aldama scored 24 points and David Roddy had 17 for the Grizzlies, who split their trip to Los Angeles after defeating the Clippers on Sunday.

Xavier Tillman and Desmond Bane each scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, who don’t play again until Saturday at San Antonio.

Already without Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Derrick Rose (ankle), and Ja Morant (suspension), the Grizzlies lost Marcus Smart to an ankle injury and Luke Kennard to knee soreness.

In a contentious first quarter, two technical fouls were called on each team after an incident that began when Davis and Aldama had an altercation under the Lakers’ basket. The Grizzlies’ Bane and the Lakers’ Russell also were assessed technicals.

The Lakers led 37-26 after one quarter. Los Angeles also grabbed its first halftime lead of the season, going up 74-51 at the break by shooting 55.6% from the field.

The Lakers led by as many as 31 points in the third quarter and went into the final period with a 107-86 advantage. The Lakers kept up the offensive pressure in the fourth quarter, with point differential as a key tiebreaker for the in-season tournament. – Rappler.com