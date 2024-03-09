Do-it-all D’Angelo: Russell fires 44, game-winner in Lakers escape of Bucks 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOLDING THE FORT. D’Angelo Russell (left) and Anthony Davis in action for the Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell takes over as the Lakers survive the absence of LeBron James and the triple-double outburst of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

D’Angelo Russell unloaded a season-high 44 points with 9 assists, including a go-ahead floater with 5.9 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 123-122 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 8 (Saturday, March 9, Manila time).

Anthony Davis scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and Austin Reaves added 18 points as the Lakers improved to 4-2 since February 28.

Russell tied a career high with 9 three-pointers on 12 attempts.

The Lakers won without LeBron James after he aggravated a left ankle injury during a loss Wednesday, March 6, against the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles is 5-4 in games that James has missed this season.

Rui Hachimura scored 12 points for Los Angeles and Spencer Dinwiddie had just 5 points but blocked a potential go-ahead shot from the Bucks’ Damian Lillard just before the buzzer.

D'Angelo Russell WENT OFF for 44 PTS and scored the game-winner to give the Lakers the edge over the Bucks!



🔥 44 PTS

🔥 9 3PM

🔥 9 AST

🔥 6 REB



▪️ Russell joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players in Laker history with 9 3PM in a game pic.twitter.com/HYC2LQOGVx — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2024

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season but the Bucks lost their second consecutive game after a six-game winning streak.

Lillard scored 28 points with 12 assists, Pat Connaughton scored 17 points and Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis each had 14 as the Bucks fell to 0-2 on a four-game California road trip.

Giannis left it all on the floor as the Bucks came up short in LA!



34 PTS

14 REB

12 AST pic.twitter.com/F1UGswlkUr — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2024

The Lakers trailed the entire first quarter before moving in front 67-63 at halftime behind 16 points from Russell and 14 from Davis. Antetokounmpo had 16 for the Bucks. Los Angeles controlled the third quarter, leading by as many as 9 points and taking a 96-90 lead into the final period.

The Bucks pulled even for the first time in the second half at 103-103 with 7:16 remaining in the game on a reverse layup from Lillard.

Los Angeles moved back in front 108-103 with 5:32 remaining on 5 consecutive points from Russell, including his eighth three-pointer.

Milwaukee’s first lead of the second half came on a short jumper from Antetokounmpo for a 111-110 advantage with 2:53 remaining.

A Connaughton three-pointer and a four-point play from Lillard put the Bucks up 118-112 with 1:54 left to cap a 13-2 run.

A Russell three-point play brought the Lakers within 122-121 with 39.4 seconds remaining. – Rappler.com