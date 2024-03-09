Do-it-all D’Angelo: Russell fires 44, game-winner in Lakers escape of Bucks 

SUMMARY
D’Angelo Russell unloaded a season-high 44 points with 9 assists, including a go-ahead floater with 5.9 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 123-122 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 8 (Saturday, March 9, Manila time).
Anthony Davis scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and Austin Reaves added 18 points as the Lakers improved to 4-2 since February 28.
Russell tied a career high with 9 three-pointers on 12 attempts.
The Lakers won without LeBron James after he aggravated a left ankle injury during a loss Wednesday, March 6, against the Sacramento Kings. Los Angeles is 5-4 in games that James has missed this season.
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points for Los Angeles and Spencer Dinwiddie had just 5 points but blocked a potential go-ahead shot from the Bucks’ Damian Lillard just before the buzzer.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season but the Bucks lost their second consecutive game after a six-game winning streak.
Lillard scored 28 points with 12 assists, Pat Connaughton scored 17 points and Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis each had 14 as the Bucks fell to 0-2 on a four-game California road trip.
The Lakers trailed the entire first quarter before moving in front 67-63 at halftime behind 16 points from Russell and 14 from Davis. Antetokounmpo had 16 for the Bucks. Los Angeles controlled the third quarter, leading by as many as 9 points and taking a 96-90 lead into the final period.
The Bucks pulled even for the first time in the second half at 103-103 with 7:16 remaining in the game on a reverse layup from Lillard.
Los Angeles moved back in front 108-103 with 5:32 remaining on 5 consecutive points from Russell, including his eighth three-pointer.
Milwaukee’s first lead of the second half came on a short jumper from Antetokounmpo for a 111-110 advantage with 2:53 remaining.
A Connaughton three-pointer and a four-point play from Lillard put the Bucks up 118-112 with 1:54 left to cap a 13-2 run.
A Russell three-point play brought the Lakers within 122-121 with 39.4 seconds remaining. – Rappler.com
