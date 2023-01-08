Lakers eke out win over Kings in offensive showcase

The Lakers streak to their fifth straight win behind big games from LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, and Russell Westbrook

Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left, LeBron James recorded 37 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers increased their season-best winning streak to five games with a high-octane 136-134 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, January 7 (Sunday, January 8, Manila time).

James added 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Thomas Bryant scored a season-high 29 points on 12-of-14 shooting and collected 14 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Schroder was 4-of-5 from three-point range while scoring 27 points, and Russell Westbrook had 23 points and matched his season best of 15 assists for the Lakers.

De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and 9 assists and Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists before fouling out for the Kings. Harrison Barnes scored 18 points, Kevin Huerter added 17, Keegan Murray tallied 16, and Trey Lyles had 11 for Sacramento.

After Schroder made the decisive free throws, Fox’s 42-footer bounced off the back of the rim as time expired.

Sabonis registered his 16th consecutive double-double to break the franchise record set by DeMarcus Cousins during the 2013-2014 season. Sabonis leads the NBA with 29 double-doubles.

James converted a three-point play to give Los Angeles a 133-132 lead with 48.1 seconds remaining. Westbrook split two free throws with 18.9 seconds left before Fox tied the score with a 13-foot turnaround jumper with 7.4 seconds to play.

The Lakers shot 61% from the field, including 9-of-21 from three-point range, while snapping a three-game losing streak against the Kings.

Sacramento connected on 52.3% of its shots and was 14-of-32 from behind the arc.

The Lakers opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 burst to take a 120-111 lead with 8:06 remaining.

But the Kings bounced back with a 13-4 run and Sabonis scored back-to-back baskets to tie it at 124 with 4:50 left.

Each team scored at least 35 points in each of the first three quarters of the high-scoring affair.

Sacramento led 38-37 after the first quarter before the Lakers outscored the Kings 36-35 in the second. Los Angeles shot 62.8% in the first half, which ended in a tie at 73.

The Kings led 81-75 early in the third quarter after a three-pointer by Huerter. But the Lakers tied the score at 94 on two free throws by Bryant with 5:54 remaining.

Sacramento inched back ahead near the end of the quarter, but James drove for a hoop with 1.3 seconds left to tie it at 109. – Rappler.com