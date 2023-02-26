Morant leads way as Grizzlies snap West-leading Nuggets’ streak

ANOTHER ONE. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies pick up another win.

The Grizzlies hold the Nuggets, the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, to under 100 points

The Memphis Grizzlies held the visiting Denver Nuggets to just their seventh outing scoring fewer than 100 points en route to a 112-94 rout on Saturday, February 25 (Sunday, February 26, Manila time).

Memphis snapped Western Conference-leading Denver’s four-game winning streak emphatically, capitalizing on the Nuggets shooting just 36-of-89 from the floor. Denver’s field goal percentage hovered in the 30s for much of the contest, but a late-game surge after the outcome was no longer in doubt helped the Nuggets avoid their lowest-scoring output of the season.

The Grizzlies limited Jamal Murray to 8 points on 3-of-13 shooting and Michael Porter Jr. to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Memphis, meanwhile, went 45-of-95 from the field and shot better than 50% for much of the game, building a lead of as many as 35 points in the process.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points, and matched Xavier Tillman’s 7 rebounds. Tillman scored 12 points as one of six Memphis scorers in double-figures.

Dillon Brooks added 12 points, Luke Kennard came off the bench to add another 12 points in just his third game with the team, and Desmond Bane chipped in 10 points despite shooting 1-of-7 from three-point range.

Tyus Jones came off the bench to score 17 points, while Brandon Clarke added 8 points and a team-high 9 rebounds in reserve duty.

The Grizzlies took control in the middle quarters, going on a 24-7 run over the first half of the second period to build a 23-point lead. The advantage swelled in the third quarter, as Memphis erupted for the first 8 points out of intermission.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points and snared a game-high 13 rebounds. Jeff Green came off the bench to score 12 points, while fellow reserve Christian Braun chipped in 11 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored another 11 points in the loss. – Rappler.com