Desmond Bane nets 30 as Grizzlies beat Blazers for 1st win after 0-6 start

DRIBBLE. Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center.

The Grizzlies finally break through after their worst start to an NBA season in two decades

Desmond Bane recorded 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season with a come-from-behind 112-100 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, November 5 (Monday, November 6, Manila time).

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points and 7 rebounds as Memphis halted a season-opening six-game losing streak. The 0-6 run was the Grizzlies’ worst start since dropping their first 13 games of the 2002-03 season.

Luke Kennard added 15 points off the bench for Memphis, which overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit. The Grizzlies ended the game with a 26-2 burst.

Jerami Grant scored 27 points for the Trail Blazers, who had a three-game winning streak halted. Malcolm Brogdon registered 18 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Shaedon Sharpe added 18 points and eight rebounds.

The victory gave Memphis a split of a two-game set with Portland. On Friday, the Trail Blazers rallied from a 10-point deficit late in regulation to post a 115-113 overtime victory.

No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson (ankle) of the Trail Blazers missed his second straight game.

Portland shot 38.9% from the field, including 14 of 45 from three-point range. The Trail Blazers made 5 of 25 shots in the final quarter, including 14 straight misses to conclude the contest.

The Grizzlies connected on 50.6% of their attempts and were 13 of 32 from behind the arc. Marcus Smart added 10 points for Memphis.

The Trail Blazers outscored Memphis 31-19 in the third quarter to turn an eight-point deficit into a four-point lead.

Sharpe scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter to increase Portland’s lead to 91-82.

Grant sank a three-pointer to boost the lead to 98-86 with 8:13 left before the Grizzlies took over.

Smart scored 5 points and Bane had 4 during a 9-0 run as the Grizzlies moved within 3 with 5:26 left. After Brogdon made two free throws with 5:11 left, Bane drained a three-pointer, Jackson made two straight baskets to put Memphis ahead, and Bismack Biyombo followed with a dunk to give Memphis a 104-100 lead.

Bane added an 18-footer and Kennard drilled a three-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 109-100 lead with 1:28 left. Jackson added a three-point play to effectively end the contest.

Jackson scored 16 first-half points to help Memphis hold a 63-55 halftime lead. Brogdon and Grant scored 14 apiece in the half for the Trail Blazers. – Rappler.com