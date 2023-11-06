Desmond Bane nets 30 as Grizzlies beat Blazers for 1st win after 0-6 start

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Desmond Bane recorded 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season with a come-from-behind 112-100 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, November 5 (Monday, November 6, Manila time).
Jaren Jackson Jr. had 27 points and 7 rebounds as Memphis halted a season-opening six-game losing streak. The 0-6 run was the Grizzlies’ worst start since dropping their first 13 games of the 2002-03 season.
Luke Kennard added 15 points off the bench for Memphis, which overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit. The Grizzlies ended the game with a 26-2 burst.
Jerami Grant scored 27 points for the Trail Blazers, who had a three-game winning streak halted. Malcolm Brogdon registered 18 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Shaedon Sharpe added 18 points and eight rebounds.
The victory gave Memphis a split of a two-game set with Portland. On Friday, the Trail Blazers rallied from a 10-point deficit late in regulation to post a 115-113 overtime victory.
No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson (ankle) of the Trail Blazers missed his second straight game.
Portland shot 38.9% from the field, including 14 of 45 from three-point range. The Trail Blazers made 5 of 25 shots in the final quarter, including 14 straight misses to conclude the contest.
The Grizzlies connected on 50.6% of their attempts and were 13 of 32 from behind the arc. Marcus Smart added 10 points for Memphis.
The Trail Blazers outscored Memphis 31-19 in the third quarter to turn an eight-point deficit into a four-point lead.
Sharpe scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter to increase Portland’s lead to 91-82.
Grant sank a three-pointer to boost the lead to 98-86 with 8:13 left before the Grizzlies took over.
Smart scored 5 points and Bane had 4 during a 9-0 run as the Grizzlies moved within 3 with 5:26 left. After Brogdon made two free throws with 5:11 left, Bane drained a three-pointer, Jackson made two straight baskets to put Memphis ahead, and Bismack Biyombo followed with a dunk to give Memphis a 104-100 lead.
Bane added an 18-footer and Kennard drilled a three-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 109-100 lead with 1:28 left. Jackson added a three-point play to effectively end the contest.
Jackson scored 16 first-half points to help Memphis hold a 63-55 halftime lead. Brogdon and Grant scored 14 apiece in the half for the Trail Blazers. – Rappler.com
