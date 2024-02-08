Jimmy Butler serves up 16th triple-double as Heat top Wemby, Spurs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON FIRE. Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives to the basket against Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (right) and Jeremy Sochan (center).

In a game featuring statistical oddities, Heat star Jimmy Butler racks up the numbers against rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

Jimmy Butler notched his 16th career triple-double, leading the host Miami Heat past the San Antonio Spurs, 116-104, on Wednesday night, February 7 (Thursday, February 8, Manila time).

Butler had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists and added a game-high 3 steals and no turnovers in 34 minutes.

Tyler Herro had a game-high 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting.

San Antonio, which has lost five straight games, was led by star rookie Victor Wembanyama, who had 18 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. He made 7-of-13 shots, including 3-of-5 on three-pointers, and he produced his 25th double-double of the season.

The Spurs, who have the worst record in the Western Conference, also got 19 points each from Devin Vassell and Tre Jones.

In a statistical oddity, both teams shot 56.5% from the floor in the first period and 39.1% in the second. They also both made three three-pointers in the first and one in the second.

Miami led 32-31 after one quarter, thanks in part to 10 points from Adebayo, and the Heat stretched their advantage to 53-51 at halftime.

Among the first-half highlights was San Antonio’s Cedi Osman banking a 28-footer just before the buzzer to end the first quarter.

With 3:33 left in the third period, San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan dove into the stands in an attempt to save a long pass from Jones.

While in the stands, Sochan playfully ate from a fan’s bucket of popcorn and also kissed the forehead of a spectator whom he inadvertently kicked in pursuit of the ball.

The third quarter ended much like the first two – with Miami holding a slim lead, this time 78-77. The first three quarters featured 16 lead changes.

Herro led all third-quarter scorers with 10 points, and the Heat finally pulled away in the fourth. – Rappler.com