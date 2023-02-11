Bucks streak to season-best 10 wins over Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for another big game as the Bucks keep their hot run going against the Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo unloaded 35 points with 8 rebounds and Brook Lopez added 22 points with 15 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to a season-best 10 games with a 119-106 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, February 10 (Saturday, February 11, Manila time).

Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Jevon Carter added 13 as the Bucks won without Khris Middleton, who was given the night off on the second night of a back-to-back for load management after recently returning from a knee injury.

Milwaukee has its first double-digit game winning streak since they won 18 in a row during the 2019-2020 season.

The Bucks improved to 3-0 on a stretch where they will play four of five games on the road, with a showdown ahead at home on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, who own the best record in the NBA, one game ahead of Milwaukee.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored 20 points and Paul George added 19 points with 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who were without star Kawhi Leonard, who was on his own load-management rest after a previous knee injury.

Norman Powell had 16 points and Marcus Morris Sr. scored 15 for Los Angeles, which has lost consecutive games.

The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder in a trade Thursday, but he was not yet available. The Clippers used eight players for the majority of the game with new trade acquisitions Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon, and Mason Plumlee not yet available, although all three were at the arena Friday.

The Bucks led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and had a 27-22 lead after the opening period. The Clippers stormed back to lead by as many as 8 points in the second quarter before the Bucks led 54-51 at halftime.

The Bucks pushed in front by 9 points in the third quarter and took an 81-76 lead into the final period. They moved back up by double digits at 94-83 after two free throws from Antetokounmpo with 8:19 remaining.

The Bucks led 104-88 with 4:30 remaining after a three-pointer from Holiday and a shot inside from Antetokounmpo and cruised to the victory from there. – Rappler.com