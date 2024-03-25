Sweet sweep: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves go 3-0 vs Warriors this season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DIME. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

The Timberwolves complete a three-game regular-season series sweep of the Warriors behind Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished 8 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Minneapolis on Sunday, March 24 (Monday, March 25, Manila time).

Naz Reid registered a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota (49-22), which finished a three-game regular-season series sweep against the Warriors. Rudy Gobert also notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc to pace Golden State (36-34). Klay Thompson added 16 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins scored 15.

The score was even at 104-104 with 3:28 to go. Curry provided the game-tying basket with a three-pointer off an assist from Gary Payton II.

The stalemate lasted for only 16 seconds before Mike Conley hit the go-ahead three-pointer to put the Timberwolves on top 107-104.

Curry made two free throws to cut the deficit to 107-106, and Jaden McDaniels answered with a pull-up jump shot to make it 109-106. Gobert added two free throws to increase the Timberwolves’ lead to 5 points with 1:03 remaining.

Curry cut it to 111-108 with 36.1 seconds to go. He added a basket to bring the Warriors within a point with 14.2 seconds remaining.

Edwards finished the scoring with three free throws. Thompson and Curry missed three-pointers in the closing seconds.

The Timberwolves opened the second half on back-to-back three-pointers from Reid and Conley. That pulled Minnesota within 54-52.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a three-pointer to cut the Warriors’ lead to 81-78 after three quarters.

The Warriors jumped to a 27-18 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They closed the quarter on an 8-0 run thanks to a triple and a two-point basket by Draymond Green and a three-pointer by Thompson.

Golden State relied on another 8-0 run in the second quarter to turn a 31-29 edge into a 10-point lead. Curry finished the run with a three-pointer from 26 feet, as Golden State built a 54-46 lead by halftime. – Rappler.com