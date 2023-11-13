Anthony Edwards, Wolves hold off Warriors for 6th straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives in between Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5), guard Moses Moody (4) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

Anthony Edwards takes over down the stretch as the Timberwolves weather a game-high 38 points from Warriors star Steph Curry to extend their winning streak

Anthony Edwards scored 8 of his team-high 33 points in the final 2:28 minutes and the Minnesota Timberwolves posted a 116-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday, November 12 (Monday, November 13, Manila time).

Edwards’ torrid finish fit Minnesota’s game plan, with each of his three consecutive made field goals in the final 2:13 coming from inside the three-point arc. Two of those baskets contributed to the Timberwolves’ 62-38 advantage in points in the paint.

Scoring from inside and offensive balance helped Minnesota weather a game-high 38 points from Stephen Curry. Four Timberwolves starters scored in double figures, including Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 21 points.

Towns also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Rudy Gobert added his own double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Minnesota’s fifth starter, Mike Conley, scored 8 points and dished out a game-high 9 assists. Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker came off the bench for 10 points apiece and Kyle Anderson added another 8 points.

Golden State’s second-leading scorer was Klay Thompson with 16 points. Fellow starters Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney finished with just 9, 6, and 2 points, respectively.

The Warriors got their supplementary offense from Dario Saric, who had 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds off the bench, and Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 10 points.

After a surge midway through the second quarter, the Timberwolves nearly held the lead for the rest of the contest. The advantage grew to as many as 16 points late in the third quarter and with 7:41 left in the fourth, but Golden State cut the gap to as little as 4 in the closing minute.

Brandin Podziemski came off the bench to score 8 points in a span of 24 seconds, but the late outburst was not enough for the Warriors to rally.

It was the sixth straight win for Minnesota, which continues a five-game road swing with another meeting against Golden State on Tuesday. The Timberwolves are 2-0 to start the trip. – Rappler.com