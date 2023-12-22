Timberwolves hold off Lakers as LeBron James sits out

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLEX. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards impresses across the board as the Timberwolves hand the Lakers their fourth consecutive defeat

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished 5 assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 118-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Minneapolis on Thursday, December 21 (Friday, December 22, Manila time).

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back from a loss one night earlier against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rudy Gobert notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and 8 eight rebounds for the Lakers, who lost their fourth consecutive game. Austin Reaves added 20 points and Rui Hachimura scored 18.

Lakers star LeBron James did not play on the second night of a back-to-back set because of what the team described as a sore left ankle. Gabe Vincent also sat out because of a left knee injury.

The Lakers pulled within 104-99 with 5:14 remaining when Hachimura scored a basket off a feed from D’Angelo Russell.

Minnesota responded with a 12-4 run to seize a 116-103 advantage with 2:34 left. Gobert made an alley-oop layup and Mike Conley made a three-pointer during the decisive run.

The Timberwolves led 87-83 at the end of the third quarter.

Hachimura hit a three-pointer to put the Lakers on top 82-81 with 1:01 to go in the third quarter. Minnesota regained the lead as Edwards and Naz Reid made three-pointers in the final minute.

Minnesota led 63-59 at the half.

Davis led all scorers with 18 points before the break. Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 14 points.

Taurean Prince drained a three-pointer for the Lakers with 0.1 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the Lakers’ deficit to 36-32. It was the first game back in Minnesota for Prince, who spent the previous two seasons with the Timberwolves before signing with Los Angeles during the offseason.

Both teams scored 27 points during the second quarter, which allowed the Timberwolves to preserve a four-point lead at halftime.

A three-pointer by Jaden McDaniels put Minnesota on top 63-54 with 57 seconds left in the first half, but the Lakers closed the half with two free throws by Reaves and another three-pointer by Prince, who finished with 14 points. – Rappler.com