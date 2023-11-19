Thunder sink Warriors again, this time in OT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TANGLED. Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski and Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scramble for the ball during the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren take over as the Thunder sweep a skidding Warriors side who dropped their sixth game in a row

Chet Holmgren hit a game-tying three-pointer in regulation and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept two games from the Golden State Warriors with a 130-123 victory on Saturday night, November 18 (Sunday, November 19, Manila time) in San Francisco.

Holmgren finished with a season-best 36 points and Jalen Williams had 22 for the Thunder, who used 19 three-pointers and 59.4% shooting from behind the three-point arc to outgun the Warriors, 128-109, on Thursday, November 16.

This time, the visitors made just eight three-pointers, instead taking advantage of Holmgren’s height.

Chris Paul countered Gilgeous-Alexander’s first hoop of overtime with a triple to give the Warriors one final lead at 120-119 before the Thunder star hit three mid-range shots and a layup.

Andrew Wiggins went 5-of-8 on three-pointers as he scored a season-high 31 points for Golden State, which got Stephen Curry back from a two-game absence due to a sore knee.

Curry also hit five three-pointers and finished with 25 points.

The Thunder were able to send the game into overtime when Holmgren caught an inbound pass in the left corner with 1.6 seconds remaining and buried a three-pointer for a 117-all tie.

The shot stole the hero’s crown from Wiggins, who turned a Kevon Looney offensive rebound into a tiebreaking three-pointer with 3.1 seconds to go.

The Warriors led by as many as 18 midway through the third quarter before the Thunder drew to within two at the end of the period, then into a tie with 7:35 left in the fourth.

Holmgren also had 10 rebounds as the Thunder won their fourth straight game. Josh Giddey chipped in with 11 points and Isaiah Joe 10.

Looney led all rebounders with 16 boards for the Warriors, who dropped their sixth game in a row and their second straight without suspended Draymond Green.

Paul finished with 12 points, 11 assists, and 3 steals, while Klay Thompson had 16 points and Jonathan Kuminga 13. – Rappler.com