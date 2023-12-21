Joel Embiid adds to scoring rampage, drops 51 as 76ers top Timberwolves

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

APPLAUSE. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with fans after leaving the game in the closing seconds of a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid posts at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for the third straight game to lead the 76ers in snapping the Timberwolves' three-game winning streak

Joel Embiid had 51 points and 12 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-113 on Wednesday, December 20 (Thursday, December 21, Manila time).

It was Embiid’s 12th consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, the longest streak since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971-72.

Embiid, who made 17 of 18 free throws, also compiled at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for the third straight game. Embiid recorded his second game of 50 or more points this season and the seventh of his career.

Tyrese Maxey added 35 points for Philadelphia.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points.

The Timberwolves had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Sixers led 104-96 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter after Maxey’s difficult driving layup. Embiid knocked down a free throw after a technical foul was whistled on Minnesota head coach Chris Finch. Embiid then hit a short jumper for a 107-96 advantage.

Following an empty possession by the Timberwolves, Maxey converted a three-point play for a 110-96 lead with 5:39 remaining.

After Maxey scored with 5:13 left in the second quarter, Edwards was given a technical foul. Maxey knocked down the free throw for a 45-41 Sixers lead.

McDaniels dropped in a three-pointer on Minnesota’s next possession to close within a point.

Embiid hit a jumper from the foul line with 3:24 remaining and the Sixers pulled ahead 51-46.

The Sixers led 64-60 at halftime thanks in large part to 20 points apiece from Embiid and Maxey. De’Anthony Melton suffered a left thigh contusion just before halftime and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

McDaniels paced the Timberwolves with 19 and Towns had 5 of his 16 in the final 35 seconds of the half.

Minnesota used an early 13-2 run to go ahead 73-66 with 8:02 left in the third.

Embiid drove to the basket and scored with 5:26 to go as the Sixers closed within 75-72.

Edwards hit a trey from the wing with 3:49 left for an 83-77 Timberwolves advantage.

Embiid threw down an emphatic dunk with 23.2 seconds left and then completed the three-point play. The Sixers went on to lead 90-87 at the end of the third. – Rappler.com