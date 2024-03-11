76ers squeeze past Knicks in lowest-scoring game of season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCUFFLE. New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) yell at Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (not pictured) after a he fouled DiVincenzo during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Still missing reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, the 76ers post the fewest point total in a win by an NBA team this season as they overcome the Knicks

Kelly Oubre Jr. collected 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals to fuel the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a 79-73 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 10 (Monday, March 11, Manila time).

Buddy Hield sank four three-pointers to highlight his 16-point performance off the bench. He also had 7 rebounds before sustaining an injury to his right leg in the fourth quarter.

Paul Reed scored 13 points and Tobias Harris recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a three-game skid by defeating the Knicks for the first time in three tries this season. The teams reconvene in New York on Tuesday.

Philadelphia’s point total was the fewest in a win by an NBA team this season. The Los Angeles Clippers previously held that distinction with an 89-88 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3.

New York shot just 32.5% from the floor and 22.5% (9 of 40) from three-point range and had 21 turnovers to finish with the NBA’s lowest point total for a game this season. The Knicks were on the positive end of the previous season-low point total in their 98-74 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Jalen Brunson contributed 19 points and 8 assists and Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and 9 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost nine of their last 13 games.

Brunson scored 8 straight points for New York early in the third quarter and added a mid-range jumper to forge a tie at 47 with 5:09 remaining. Hield, however, drained a trio of three-pointers to cap Philadelphia’s 23-14 run that spanned into the early fourth quarter.

Tempers flared as Oubre used his leg to push DiVincenzo to the floor after a missed layup. Order was restored and Reed made a three-pointer and a reverse layup to give Philadelphia a 75-66 lead with 3:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Josh Hart drained a three-pointer to cut the 76ers’ lead to 4 at 75-71 before Kyle Lowry answered with one of his own.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo got into it 🍿



DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Paul Reed were assessed technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/uo3hwEHcJD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 11, 2024

The 76ers seized a 37-31 lead at halftime despite shooting just 34.1% from the floor and making just 3 of 15 attempts from three-point range. The Knicks, in turn, made 30% of their shots and 5 of 23 attempts from three-point range while committing 14 turnovers. – Rappler.com