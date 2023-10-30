Reigning MVP Joel Embiid dominates on both ends as 76ers stomp Blazers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HYPED UP. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid highlights an all-around display with a 35-point, 15-rebound double-double as the 76ers win back-to-back games

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey posted double-doubles, Tobias Harris chipped in 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers won for the second time in as many days, thumping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 126-98 on Sunday, October 29 (Monday, October 30, Manila time).

Embiid complemented game highs in points (35) and rebounds (15) with 7 assists, 6 blocks, and 2 steals for the 76ers, who were coming off a tough 114-107 win at Toronto.

Maxey drained four three-pointers among his 26 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Embiid and Harris each added a pair of threes on a night where the 76ers shot 39.3% (11-for-28) from beyond the arc and 48.8% overall.

Shaedon Sharpe had 20 points and Malcolm Brogdon supplied 18 to pace the Trail Blazers, who were opening a four-day, three-game trip.

The 76ers trailed only briefly in the early going but were up just 66-60 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third period. De’Anthony Melton, Embiid, and Maxey contributed three-pointers to a quarter-opening, 11-4 burst that put the Trail Blazers in a double-digit hole the rest of the night.

Philadelphia’s biggest lead (31 points) came in the game’s final minute.

One of the 76ers’ biggest advantages came at the free throw line, where they outscored the visitors 35-19, getting 18 more attempts (40-22). Maxey (10-for-10), Kelly Oubre Jr. (6-for-6), and Melton (3-for-3) combined to make all 19 of their foul shots.

Melton finished with 12 points and a team-high 8 assists, while Oubre added 12 points and a pair of steals off the bench.

The Trail Blazers’ reserves nearly scored as many points as their starting five, with Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker scoring 12 apiece to join fellow reserve Brogdon in double figures. Portland’s reserves combined for 48 of the team’s 98 points.

Jerami Grant had 17 points as a Portland starter, while Deandre Ayton was the team’s top rebounder with 9 boards to go with 7 points.

The Trail Blazers shot just 38.3% overall and 22.6% (7-for-31) on threes. – Rappler.com