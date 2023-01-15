Joel Embiid, Sixers sink Jazz in final seconds

CLUTCH. Sixers center Joel Embiid keeps the ball away from Jazz center Walker Kessler.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers escape by the slimmest of margins to spoil Jordan Clarkson’s 38-point outburst for the Jazz

Joel Embiid hit a game-winning shot with five seconds left and James Harden fired in 18 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday, January 14 (Sunday, January 15, Manila time).

Embiid finished with 30 points and 7 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points, and Shake Milton contributed 17 as the 76ers began a five-game Western Conference road trip on the right note.

Jordan Clarkson led the shorthanded Jazz with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. He momentarily put Utah ahead with a go-ahead bucket with 13 seconds left, 117-116, after the Jazz rallied out of a 20-point, first-half deficit.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 20 points off the bench for Utah, which played without four regulars, including leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, who was sidelined with a left hip contusion.

Rookie Walker Kessler totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds and Mike Conley added 14 points and 8 assists for the Jazz, who had won two in a row.

The Sixers led the majority of the way after storming to a 20-point lead in the first quarter.

Trailing by 16, Utah pulled within 5 with 3:18 left in the first half thanks to an 11-0 run that included back-to-back dunks by Kessler and consecutive buckets from Clarkson.

Philadelphia went into the locker room at the half up 66-56 after Embiid banked in a three-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining.

Embiid gave the 76ers a 10-point lead in the third quarter with a three-point play. Utah responded with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one.

Utah scored the final 5 points of the third quarter and then pulled even at 90-90 in the fourth on a Clarkson basket.

The 76ers regained an eight-point lead with an 11-3 run, including three tripless by Harden in a minute-and-a-half stretch.

Clarkson kept the Jazz in it with 17 points in the fourth quarter. After Embiid split a pair of free throws, Kessler tipped in a Clarkson miss to give the Jazz their first lead of the game, 115-114, with 33.9 seconds remaining.

The teams traded leads in the waning moments, with Harden making a short jumper followed by Clarkson hitting his go-ahead shot prior to Embiid’s game-winner. – Rappler.com