No Stephen Curry, no problem: Warriors rough up Jazz

DRIVE. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball around Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first quarter at Chase Center.

Chasing the last play-in spot in the Western Conference, the Warriors win for the seventh time in the past eight games despite the absence of star Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson scored 25 of his game-high 32 points in the first half, Jonathan Kuminga recorded a double-double, and the Golden State Warriors took care of business with a 118-110 victory over the Utah Jazz in San Francisco on Sunday, April 7 (Monday, April 8, Manila time).

Hitting 9 of his 11 shots from the field, Kuminga finished with 21 points and a game-high 10 rebounds after missing the past six games with bilateral knee tendonitis. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis chipped in with 16 points apiece for Golden State (43-35), which won for the seventh time in its past eight games.

The Warriors played without star Stephen Curry (rest).

Johnny Juzang poured in a career-best 27 points for Utah (29-49), which lost its 12th straight.

Thompson’s first-half explosion featured 5-for-9 shooting from deep as Golden State led by as many as 23 before the break en route to a 68-54 advantage at intermission.

The Jazz never got within single digits in the second half until they scored the game’s final 7 points in the last 72 seconds.

Thompson finished 12-for-23 overall and 6-for-13 on three-pointers, helping the Warriors shoot 53.3% from the floor and 14-for-35 (40%) from beyond the arc.

Golden State also sat Andrew Wiggins (left ankle) for a second straight game as it gears up for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, one with major Western Conference play-in implications.

Podziemski complemented his 16 points with 7 rebounds and 6 assists, while Jackson-Davis also collected 7 rebounds and had 4 blocks. Chris Paul had a game-high 9 assists, 12 points, and 4 steals in Curry’s starting spot.

Juzang, a second-year pro who had never scored more than 19 points in a game in his NBA career, had 22 in the first half alone. He finished 7-for-8 on three-pointers as Utah outscored the hosts 45-42 from deep.

Keyonte George backed Juzang with 25 points, while Collin Sexton had 15 to go with a team-high 7 assists. – Rappler.com