Booker stars as Suns tame Grizzlies even without Durant, Beal

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points to fuel the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 110-89 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA in-season tournament game on Friday, November 24 (Saturday, November 25, Manila time).
Booker made 15 of 21 shots from the floor and added 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.
Eric Gordon scored 20 points as the Suns overcame the absence of Kevin Durant (right foot soreness) and Bradley Beal (low back strain) to win their sixth in a row overall and fifth straight game on the road.
Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin added 14 points for Phoenix, which shot 52% from the floor and benefited from scoring the last 14 points of the second quarter to seize a 62-49 lead at halftime.
Memphis’ Santi Aldama scored 21 points and Derrick Rose had 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor.
David Roddy added 14 points off the bench and Jaren Jackson Jr. collected 13 points and 7 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have lost their first seven home games of the season.
Memphis stayed within reach by seeing its bench players outscore its Suns counterparts by a 37-24 margin.
Aldama drained a three-pointer to stake Memphis to a 49-48 lead with 4:17 remaining in the second quarter. Keita Bates-Dip made a dunk to ignite the Suns, who saw Booker sink three jumpers and Gordon and Allen each drain a three-pointer before halftime.
Booker made a three-pointer to push Phoenix’s lead to 75-57 midway into the third before Aldama responded with one of his own and a dunk in transition to ignite a 16-6 run to end the quarter.
Rose drained a pair of jumpers and John Konchar made a free throw to trim the Suns’ lead to 84-78 early in the fourth quarter.
Goodwin, however, scored 10 points and Gordon added a three-pointer as part of a 16-4 run by Phoenix to seal the win. – Rappler.com
