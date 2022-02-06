Suns bounce back from rare loss by routing Wizards

BACK AT IT. Suns star Chris Paul passes the ball as Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defends.

After letting the Hawks snap their 11-game winning streak, the league-leading Suns rebound strong against the Wizards

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the visiting Phoenix Suns routed the Washington Wizards, 95-80, on Saturday night, February 5 (Sunday, February 6, Manila time).

Chris Paul scored 14 points, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges added 12 apiece, and Devin Booker had 11 for Phoenix, which bounced back after having its 11-game winning streak snapped by the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Phoenix led by as many as 36 points Saturday and improved to a league-best 42-10.

Montrezl Harrell paced Washington with 15 points while Aaron Holiday scored 11 and Kyle Kuzma 9. The Wizards have lost seven of their past eight games, including five straight at home.

Washington was held to a season-low point total while shooting 35.3% from the field and 20.8% (5-of-24) from three-point range.

Washington took an early lead at 12-10 before Phoenix took control and never looked back. The Suns led 33-21 at the end of the first quarter after Booker’s jump shot capped a 23-9 run.

The Suns carried their momentum in the second quarter, moving ahead 48-23 on Johnson’s three-pointer with 6:27 left.

Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half for the Suns, who took a commanding 59-32 lead into the break after holding Washington to 30.2% shooting from the field, including 2-of-13 (15.4%) from three-point range.

The Wizards were outscored 26-11 in the second quarter, marking their lowest point total in any quarter this season.

Booker scored with 6:18 left in the third quarter to extend the Suns’ lead to 72-40, and Phoenix led 85-51 heading into the final period.

Washington, which snapped a six-game losing streak with a 106-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, opened the fourth quarter on a 20-7 run as Phoenix rested its starters.

The Wizards played their third straight game without guard Bradley Beal, who is out with a sprained left wrist. – Rappler.com