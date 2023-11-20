Domantas Sabonis’ double-double carries Kings past Mavericks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MAIN MAN. Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.

The Kings stretch their winning streak to six games as Domantas Sabonis posts game-highs in points and rebounds

Domantas Sabonis put up a double-double, De’Aaron Fox won his scoring duel over Kyrie Irving, and the visiting Sacramento Kings won their sixth straight game with a 129-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, November 19 (Monday, November 20, Manila time).

Sabonis had a game-high 32 points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds, while Fox chipped in with 30 points and a game-high-tying 7 assists for the Kings, who won for the third straight time on a six-game trip.

Luka Doncic had a team-high 25 points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds and a game-high-tying 7 assists for the Mavericks, who lost their second game in as many days after dropping a hard-fought, 132-125 decision at Milwaukee on Saturday.

After a tight first quarter in which the Mavericks were able to outgun the Kings 36-35, the visitors wore down Dallas with 35 more points in the second period and 37 in the third en route to a 107-96 advantage headed into the final 12 minutes.

Playing their only home day between four- and two-game trips, the Mavericks appeared to run out of gas in the final period, when they scored only 3 points in the first 5:14, fell behind by 21, and shortly thereafter emptied the bench.

Sabonis also found time for 6 assists for the Kings, who recorded 34 assists on their 48 shots. They made 53.3% of their attempts overall and 42.5% of their three-pointers, 17-for-40.

Fox led the long-distance barrage, going 6-for-10, while Malik Monk did all of his scoring from beyond the arc (4-for-6).

Fox also had 3 of Sacramento’s 9 steals.

Keegan Murray added 17 points, Chris Duarte scored 13 to complement 8 rebounds, and Harrison Barnes had 12 points for the Kings, who were playing the Mavericks for the first time this season.

Doncic’s team-high point total came despite just 7-for-19 shooting. He also had 3 steals.

Irving finished with 23 points for the Mavericks, who shot 46.6% overall and were outscored 51-36 on three-pointers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points off the bench and Josh Green 11 for Dallas, which lost a second straight for the first time this season. – Rappler.com