Domantas Sabonis’ double-double carries Kings past Mavericks

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Domantas Sabonis put up a double-double, De’Aaron Fox won his scoring duel over Kyrie Irving, and the visiting Sacramento Kings won their sixth straight game with a 129-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, November 19 (Monday, November 20, Manila time).
Sabonis had a game-high 32 points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds, while Fox chipped in with 30 points and a game-high-tying 7 assists for the Kings, who won for the third straight time on a six-game trip.
Luka Doncic had a team-high 25 points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds and a game-high-tying 7 assists for the Mavericks, who lost their second game in as many days after dropping a hard-fought, 132-125 decision at Milwaukee on Saturday.
After a tight first quarter in which the Mavericks were able to outgun the Kings 36-35, the visitors wore down Dallas with 35 more points in the second period and 37 in the third en route to a 107-96 advantage headed into the final 12 minutes.
Playing their only home day between four- and two-game trips, the Mavericks appeared to run out of gas in the final period, when they scored only 3 points in the first 5:14, fell behind by 21, and shortly thereafter emptied the bench.
Sabonis also found time for 6 assists for the Kings, who recorded 34 assists on their 48 shots. They made 53.3% of their attempts overall and 42.5% of their three-pointers, 17-for-40.
Fox led the long-distance barrage, going 6-for-10, while Malik Monk did all of his scoring from beyond the arc (4-for-6).
Fox also had 3 of Sacramento’s 9 steals.
Keegan Murray added 17 points, Chris Duarte scored 13 to complement 8 rebounds, and Harrison Barnes had 12 points for the Kings, who were playing the Mavericks for the first time this season.
Doncic’s team-high point total came despite just 7-for-19 shooting. He also had 3 steals.
Irving finished with 23 points for the Mavericks, who shot 46.6% overall and were outscored 51-36 on three-pointers.
Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points off the bench and Josh Green 11 for Dallas, which lost a second straight for the first time this season. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.