Domantas Sabonis’ 20-20 game lifts Kings in win over Warriors

THREE IN A ROW. Domantas Sabonis dominates against the Warriors to extend the Kings' win streak.

The Warriors remain winless on the road as Domantas Sabonis flirts with a triple-double to power the Kings to their third straight win

Domantas Sabonis recorded 26 points, 22 rebounds, and 8 assists to help the Sacramento Kings post a 122-115 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Sunday, November 13 (Monday, November 14, Manila time).

De’Aaron Fox contributed 22 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals, and Keegan Murray had 21 points and 3 steals as Sacramento defeated the Warriors for the first time in three meetings this season. Kevin Huerter scored 17 points and Malik Monk added 12 as the Kings won their third consecutive game.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points and Andrew Wiggins had 26 for Golden State, which dropped to 0-7 on the road. Jordan Poole added 18 points and Klay Thompson tallied 17.

The Warriors were hurt by 18 turnovers and couldn’t stop Sabonis, who reached a season-best output on the boards. Golden State shot 46.7% from the field and was 16 of 47 from behind the arc.

Sacramento made 51.6% of its shots and was 16 of 37 from 3-point range. Murray made 5 three-pointers and Huerter sank 4 .

The Warriors trailed by 9 with nine minutes to play before Curry made 2 three-pointers and Thompson hit 1 during a 13-2 surge to take a 111-109 lead with 5:11 remaining.

Draymond Green’s layup gave the Warriors a 113-110 lead with 4:05 left before the Kings took over with 9 points in a row.

Fox scored on a layup, drilled a three-pointer, and buried an outside jumper, while Sabonis scored on a putback as Sacramento took a 119-113 advantage with 2:07 remaining en route to closing it out.

Golden State led 78-72 with 8:28 left in the third quarter after Thompson knocked down 2 three-pointers in 19 seconds.

Sacramento responded with its second 21-7 run. Sabonis had a three-point play and a three-pointer to culminate it and give the Kings a 93-85 lead with 2:33 left in the quarter.

Murray’s three-pointer with 4.6 seconds remaining allowed the Kings to take a 98-91 lead into the final stanza.

The Warriors moved within 2 points early in the fourth before Murray drained a trey, Chimezie Metu slammed home a dunk, and Fox drove for a layup to give Sacramento a 107-98 lead with 9:03 left.

Murray had 13 first-half points as the Kings led 64-62 at the break. Wiggins had 18 in the half for Golden State.

Curry scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Warriors held a 39-26 advantage at the end of the stanza.

Sacramento turned things around with a 21-7 burst to start the second quarter for a 47-46 lead. Monk capped the surge with a three-pointer with 6:44 left in the first half. – Rappler.com