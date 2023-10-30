Malik Monk takes over in OT as Kings slide by Lakers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIDAIR. Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks to pass the ball in the air against the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center.

Malik Monk explodes for half of his 22 points in overtime to lift the Kings to their second win in three games to start the NBA season

Malik Monk saved 11 of his 22 points for overtime, Kevin Huerter drilled a key three-pointer with 32 seconds to go, and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 on Sunday, October 29 (Monday, October 30, Manila time).

De’Aaron Fox went for a game-high 37 points for the Kings, who overcame Domantas Sabonis fouling out and a late surge by LeBron James.

Monk had two three-pointers, a three-point play, and two free throws in the extra five minutes, the foul shots coming with 15.2 seconds remaining to clinch the win after James had made his third basket of overtime to get the Lakers within 130-127 with 23.6 seconds left.

James earlier had a dunk to close the gap to 127-125, but Huerter countered with his third three-pointer of the game to give Sacramento a two-possession lead.

After leading most of the way, the Kings had the final shot of regulation after a James layup had forged a 115-all tie with 12.9 seconds left. But Keegan Murray misfired on a potential game-winning three-pointer shortly before the final horn, prompting overtime.

Seeking to bounce back from a home loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Kings got three-pointers from six different players in a 41-point, first-quarter explosion that produced a 13-point lead.

But the Lakers slowly and steadily cut into the deficit, finally pulling ahead 91-90 in the second minute of the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Rui Hachimura, setting up the tight finish.

Fox’s 37 points came two days after he went for 39 against Golden State. He also found time for a team-high 8 assists on Sunday.

Sabonis had 12 points and a team-high 15 rebounds before fouling out, while Murray went for 17 points, Huerter had 12, and Sasha Vezenkov supplied 11.

Anthony Davis and James both recorded double-doubles for the Lakers, who fell to 1-2. Davis collected a team-high 30 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, while James totaled 27 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists.

D’Angelo Russell finished with 17 points and a game-high 9 assists for the Lakers, while Taurean Prince had 20 points and Hachimura and Christian Wood posted 11 apiece. – Rappler.com