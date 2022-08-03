LOOK: Warriors’ controversial new ‘Statement’ uniforms unveiled

CHAMP. TNT commentator Ernie Johnson Jr. interviews Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after he was named the Magic Johnson Western Conference MVP.

The Golden State Warriors unveiled new “Statement Edition” uniforms on Tuesday, the third kit in a set of five they’ll wear while defending their championship in 2022-2023.

Deep navy with golden accents, the jersey bears “Golden State” across its chest, fitting on the 51st anniversary of the Warriors changing their official moniker to include California’s nickname.

On this day in 1971, we officially became the “Golden State” Warriors.#DubNation, it’s time to make our next Statement.@Rakuten || Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/ssk6aHg35C — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2022

“Somehow I figured that Golden State Warriors is a good name,” former owner Franklin Mieuli says of his 1971 decision to change from “San Francisco” to “Golden State” in the team’s promotional video. “The main thing is I wanted more people to feel that it was their team.”

That sense of collective belonging and nostalgia aside, the Warriors’ new jerseys didn’t exactly receive much praise from fans local and league-wide.

Though no doubt an implicit nod to the University of California’s colors in nearby Berkeley, Golden State’s “Statement Edition” uniforms were nevertheless instantly compared to the University of Michigan’s.

Former Wolverine Jordan Poole should be plenty comfortable wearing them, right?

The Bay's team stays reppin'@Rakuten || Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/1loEmL0Vua — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2022

G these jus Michigan Jerseys but warriors edition 👎🏽 https://t.co/y612fH97Vz — Andy Stafford (@andy_stafford1) August 2, 2022

At least the Golden Bears see the connection. There’s no denying the likeness between Cal’s uniforms and the Warriors’ new ones, especially considering the UC campus in Berkeley is just a short drive across the Bay Bridge from downtown San Francisco.

Say what you will about Golden State’s “Statement” uniforms. They definitely aren’t the most creative kits, right in line with the Utah Jazz’s overly simplistic revamp in looking more like practice jerseys than those worn for games.

Something tells us they’ll fly off the shelves anyway, though, just like pretty much everything affiliated with the most successful franchise in the NBA. – Rappler.com