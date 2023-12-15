Warriors GM: Team focused on getting Draymond Green help

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VETERAN. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) after scoring a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during ring the first quarter at Chase Center.

Suspended indefinitely for striking Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic, Warriors veteran Draymond Green needs to meet 'certain league and team conditions before he returns to play'

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Draymond Green understood and accepted his indefinite suspension and the team wants the punishment to turn into a “positive” for the troubled veteran forward.

Dunleavy addressed Green’s suspension Thursday, December 14, at the Warriors’ shootaround before their game at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during a game the previous night – the latest in a string of Green’s unsportsmanlike actions.

Dunleavy revealed that the team and Green worked with the NBA on setting the terms of the suspension. The NBA’s statement said Green will have to meet “certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

ESPN reported that Dunleavy and Green’s agent, Rich Paul, are expected to meet with Green on Thursday to discuss counseling options.

“We understand there’s a punishment that will take place, but this is also about helping somebody,” Dunleavy said. “They 100 percent agreed. So did Draymond.”

Tuesday marked Green’s third ejection of the young season. He also made headlines on November 14 when he was ejected for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during an on-court scrum.

That led to a five-game suspension for Green, who was first thrown out of a game this season on November 11 after being tagged with two technical fouls against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think this is something that a lot of people may see as a problem, but we’re looking to turn it into a positive,” Dunleavy said.

“(Green is at) a point in his career and his life where we want to get some things straightened out, and maybe sometimes you need a jolt like that. But I think it’s been very positive, very open, and (we’re) extremely optimistic that we can get to where we need to go.”

Green will be allowed to be around the team during his suspension from game action.

Dunleavy said the team is “committed” to Green, a 33-year-old franchise icon who has begun the first year of a four-year contract.

“He’s been here for a long time,” Dunleavy said. “He’s hung a ton of banners and means so much to this organization. I think this is about turning this thing into a positive and getting better. I think that happens, and we feel really good. Like I said, his play has been terrific. It’s just his lack of availability that’s not been great, and we want to make that better.”

In 15 games this season, Green has averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He is in his 12th season with Golden State. – Rappler.com