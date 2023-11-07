Warriors named NBA All-Star Game host in 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game heads to San Francisco, California, with the Golden State Warriors hosting the event for the first time since the 1999-2000 season

The Golden State Warriors will bring the NBA All-Star Game to San Francisco in 2025, with the team officially named as host Monday (Tuesday, November 7, Manila time).

The league’s 74th All-Star Game is set for February 16, 2025.

“We are thrilled to host our NBA All-Star festivities in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a long and storied history of basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“I want to thank the entire Warriors organization for their support in bringing NBA All-Star back to the Bay Area.”

It will be the third time the franchise has played host to the midseason exhibition. They first were All-Star Game hosts in 1967 when they were the San Francisco Warriors, with the game played in Daly City, California, at the Cow Palace.

The Warriors last played host to the event at Oakland in 2000 when Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs and Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers were named the game’s co-Most Valuable Players.

The Warriors’ 18,000-seat Chase Center, near the edge of the San Francisco Bay, opened in 2019, replacing Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

The team’s former arena in Oakland also will be used during 2025 All-Star Weekend.

The 2024 All-Star Game is scheduled for February 18 in Indianapolis. – Rappler.com