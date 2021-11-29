Dragic takes indefinite leave from Raptors due to personal reasons

Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit PIstons guard Isaiah Stewart (28) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic (1) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors say Goran Dragic has the backing of the entire organization as he takes a step away from the franchise

Toronto Raptors point guard Goran Dragic is taking an indefinite leave from the team to handle a personal issue, the team announced Sunday, November 28.

Dragic, 35, has only played in five games for Toronto this season.

The team expressed support for Dragic with Raptors general manager Bobby Webster indicating that president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri and coach Nick Nurse also are backing Dragic.

“Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter,” Webster said in a statement. “He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors – Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans.”

“He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away. There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the backing of Masai, Nick, and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Dragic was dealt to the Raptors in the offseason in the trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. The native of Slovenia averaged 13.4 points in 50 games (11 starts) for Miami last season.

An All-Star with the Heat during the 2017-18 season, Dragic is in his 14th NBA season. He has career averages of 13.9 points and 4.8 assists with the Phoenix Suns (two stints), Houston Rockets, Heat, and Raptors. – Rappler.com