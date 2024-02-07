Snubs to subs: Trae Young, Scottie Barnes named All-Star injury replacements

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INTENSE. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young gets a technical foul against the LA Clippers.

Initially left off in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Atlanta Hawks hotshot Trae Young and Toronto Raptors wing Scottie Barnes earn their spots as injury substitutes

Commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday, February 6, that they will replace Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (knee) and New York’s Julius Randle (shoulder) on the Eastern Conference roster on February 18 in Indianapolis.

It’s the third All-Star appearance for Young, 25, who is averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 assists through 45 games (all starts) for the Hawks this season. He was a starter in the 2020 and 2022 All-Star contests.

Barnes, 22, will be making his All-Star debut. The former Rookie of the Year is averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 50 games (all starts) for the Raptors this season.

Last week, both Young and Barnes were among the notable players not named for the Eastern Conference All-Stars along with Boston Celtics teammates White and Kristaps Porzingis.

Also left off in the West were Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, and Sacramento Kings teammates De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The All-Star starters were selected by a vote of fans, players, and media. The reserves were picked by coaches from the players’ respective conferences.

The East starters are captain Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Joel Embiid (76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), and Damian Lillard (Bucks).

LeBron James (Lakers) captains the West squad of Kevin Durant (Suns), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), and Luka Doncic (Mavericks).

Stephen Curry (Warriors) and Devin Booker (Suns) got All-Star nods as West reserves along with Lakers center Anthony Davis, Timberwolves teammates Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Eastern Conference reserves are Heat center Bam Adebayo, Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, and the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Randle. – Rappler.com