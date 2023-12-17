Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks hip in fall at Los Angeles concert

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ICONS. Lakers forward LeBron James takes a ball from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA.

The former all-time leading scorer in NBA history, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 76, undergoes surgery after breaking his hip

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized after breaking his hip in a fall at a concert Friday, December 15 (Saturday, December 16, Manila time), in Los Angeles, his business partner said Saturday.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was expected to have hip surgery on Saturday at UCLA Hospital, Deborah Morales said in a statement.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” Morales said.

The Hall of Famer is the only six-time MVP in league history. He won six championships with the Milwaukee Bucks (1971) and Los Angeles Lakers (1980, ‘82, ‘85, ‘87, ‘88).

A 19-time All-Star, Abdul-Jabbar played in the NBA from 1969-89 after three national championship seasons at UCLA. He held the NBA career regular-season scoring record of 38,387 points until the Lakers’ LeBron James broke the mark in February.

The records for regular-season field goals (15,837) and minutes played (57,446) in a career still belong to Abdul-Jabbar. – Rappler.com