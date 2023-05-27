NBA
US basketball

Karl Malone’s Dream Team collection brings in millions

Reuters
LEGEND. The jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1992 Olympics fetches over $3 million.

Goldin Auctions Instagram page

Game-worn shoes and jerseys Karl Malone obtained from teammates on the 1992 Summer Olympics squad bring in more than $5 million at auction

The Mailman’s Dream Team memorabilia collection has delivered – with a big assist to Michael Jordan.

The game-worn shoes and jerseys Karl Malone obtained from teammates on the 1992 Summer Olympics squad brought in more than $5 million at auction, according to the website of Goldin Auctions. The auction ended this week.

Jordan’s white autographed No. 9 jersey sold for $3.03 million, with his shoes bringing in $420,000.

Each one of the jerseys was worn during the United States’ 127-76 win over Lithuania on August 6, 1992. Two days later, the Americans drubbed Croatia, 117-85, for the gold medal.

The shoes were worn either at the Olympics in Barcelona or at the pre-Olympic Tournament of the Americas.

The first Dream Team was made up of 11 NBA superstars and Christian Laettner, who then was fresh off back-to-back NCAA championships at Duke.

Selling prices for other the jerseys of other team members: Larry Bird ($360,000), Magic Johnson ($336,000), Charles Barkley ($230,400), David Robinson ($116,400), Clyde Drexler ($91,200), Scottie Pippen ($80,400), Malone ($58,800), John Stockton ($55,200), Patrick Ewing ($39,600), Laettner ($39,600), and Chris Mullin ($37,200).

The collection formerly was displayed at Malone’s car dealership in Utah. It was featured in the Netflix series “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.” – Rappler.com

