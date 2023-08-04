PMA cadets found guilty of causing injuries to hazing victim | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Baguio court finds two Philippine Military Academy cadets guilty of causing injuries to Darwin Dormitorio, a cadet who died due to hazing by his upperclassmen.

The Philippine Statistics Authority says inflation slows down to 4.7% in July, down from 5.4% in June.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga says reclamation projects in Manila Bay hamper the government’s duty to protect the area as stated in the Supreme Court’s mandamus ruling.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny expects a court to extend his prison sentence by nearly two decades in a criminal case which he and his supporters say is designed to keep him out of politics for even longer.

Eldrew Yulo completes a sweep of all six gold medals in the secondary boys’ artistic gymnastics as he reigns in the apparatus finals, in possibly his last Palarong Pambansa stint.

A near-replica of Freddie Mercury’s London home will be on exhibition starting Friday, August 4.

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo denies she created a hostile work environment through denigrating behavior and body-shaming. — Rappler.com