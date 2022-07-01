Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets – reports

UPSET. Kevin Durant and the Nets surprisingly got swept by the Celtics in last season's playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has reportedly listed the Phoenix Suns as a preferred trade destination

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday, June 30.

Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant on finding a trade partner for the 33-year-old, his business manager Rich Kleiman told ESPN.

Yahoo! Sports reported Durant has listed the Phoenix Suns as a preferred trade destination. ESPN cited the Suns and Miami Heat as teams on Durant’s wish list.

Durant is beginning a four-year, $194 million deal with the Nets. He is slated to make $42.97 million for the 2022-2023 season, per Spotrac.

A two-time NBA Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star, Durant joined Brooklyn as a free agent in 2019 alongside Kyrie Irving.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 55 games this past season with the Nets, who traded fellow All-Star James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster deal involving Ben Simmons.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star, picked up his $36.5 million option with the Nets on Monday. ESPN reported that Durant and Irving did not have any contact since that decision.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 939 games with the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-2016), Golden State Warriors (2016-2019), and the Nets.

The Nets were unceremoniously swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. – Rappler.com