Kyrie Irving plans meeting with Suns – reports

DANGEROUS DUO. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic team up for the Mavericks.

The Suns, expected to be aggressive buyers in free agency, look for more talent to surround superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the recently acquired Bradley Beal

Kyrie Irving plans to meet with the Phoenix Suns when free agency opens Friday, June 30, multiple outlets reported.

TNT reported that the eight-time All-Star point guard will also sit down with the Dallas Mavericks and potentially the Houston Rockets, with the meetings taking place in Los Angeles.

Irving, 31, finished last season with the Mavericks after arriving in a February 6 trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 60 games (all starts) with Dallas and Brooklyn in 2022-2023.

Irving is still widely expected to re-sign with the Mavericks. His meeting with the Suns could pressure Dallas into adding more years and dollars to a deal.

Irving is eligible to sign a five-year, $272.9 million max contract with the Mavericks. He could sign elsewhere for up to four years and $201.7 million.

Irving has career averages of 23.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 671 games (all starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Nets, and Mavs.

He was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by Cleveland, where he won 2011-2012 Rookie of the Year honors and a 2016 NBA championship. – Rappler.com