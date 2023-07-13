LOOK: Kyrie Irving formalizes partnership with Chinese sports brand ANTA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – ‘More than a shoe deal.’

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving and Chinese sportswear giant ANTA have formalized their groundbreaking partnership on Tuesday, July 11 (Wednesday, July 12, Manila time), creating a brand-new signature product line for the Dallas Mavericks point guard.

Irving, who recently agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Mavericks after being acquired by the team before the trade deadline last season, joins fellow NBA stars such as Klay Thompson and Gordon Hayward as ambassadors of the brand and will serve as ANTA Basketball’s chief creative officer.

“I’m incredibly excited about this collaboration… ANTA’s rapid development over the years, openness to creativity, willingness to embrace family and teamwork, expertise in areas like product innovation and manufacturing processes have left a remarkable impression not just on me, but also my A11Even team who will work side by side with me in creating something truly generationally special,” said Irving.

“Being appointed as ANTA Basketball’s chief creative officer is more than just a realization of my dreams; in fact, it may be the perfect opportunity for me, an individual who always dreams big and values independent thinking, to leverage my artistic talents to build, create, and unify the culture both on and off the court,” added Irving.

As a new member of the ANTA family, Irving also aims to recruit basketball players, independent brands, influential figures in pop culture, artists, musicians, pioneers in environmentalism, trailblazers in humanitarianism, and designers to collaborate with him and create additional products under his upcoming signature ANTA line.

Prior to signing with ANTA, Irving had seven signature basketball sneakers with Nike before the company ended its 11-year partnership with the eight-time NBA All-Star due to his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary in 2022.

Irving is expected to lace up the ANTA ‘Shock Wave 5’ model to begin the 2023-2024 NBA season as his on-court signature shoes with ANTA is set to launch in the first quarter of next year.

– Rappler.com