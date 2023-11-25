Lakers’ Rui Hachimura out after nose surgery

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Japanese forward Rui Hachimura sustains the injury in the Lakers' narrow loss to the Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura underwent surgery to repair a broken nose and will be re-evaluated in one week, multiple outlets reported Friday, November 24 (Saturday, November 25, Manila time).

The injury occurred Wednesday in the 104-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Hachimura, 25, is in his first full season with Los Angeles after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards last season.

A valuable contributor off the bench, Hachimura is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12 appearances (one start) this season. He missed four games earlier this season due to a concussion.

The Lakers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in the first game of a four-game road trip. – Rappler.com