Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after just 9 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is checked by a staff member after limping off the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies catch a terrible break as top star Ja Morant suffers a season-ending shoulder injury just 9 games after ending a 25-game suspension

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team said on Monday (Tuesday, January 9, Manila time).

The 24-year-old suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder during a training session on Saturday and an MRI revealed an underlying labral tear, the Grizzlies added.

“Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season,” the team said in a statement.

Morant was suspended without pay by the NBA for the first 25 games of the season after the league found he had displayed a firearm in a car in a live-streamed video.

Upon his return, the Grizzlies won four straight games and he was named Western Conference Player of the Week in his first week back.

Morant averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists in his nine games for the Grizzlies this season. Memphis is 13-23 and sit 13th in the Western Conference. – Rappler.com