Wolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for chair incident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SOARING. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets.

After waiting for a criminal investigation to conclude, the NBA fines Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for his post-game outburst

The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $50,000 on Wednesday, August 9, for “recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders.”

The incident occurred at the conclusion of an April 25 playoff game against the Nuggets in Denver, but the league’s review of the matter was deferred until after a criminal investigation was concluded.

The Denver Police Department filed third-degree assault charges against Edwards after the chair struck two female employees at Ball Arena. Those misdemeanor charges were dismissed last month.

The incident occurred as Edwards was exiting the court following a season-ending 112-109 loss, with the Nuggets winning the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games.

In 79 regular-season starts in 2022-23, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He started all five games of the Denver series, finishing with averages of 31.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Edwards, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has career averages of 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 223 games (206 starts) for the Timberwolves. He made his first All-Star team last season.

Edwards signed a five-year designated rookie maximum deal worth up to $260 million early last month. – Rappler.com