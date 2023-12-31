Knicks acquire star OG Anunoby from Raptors for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FRESH START. Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) steals a pass away from Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks shake up their roster, giving core pieces RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley away in a trade centered around Toronto Raptors star forward OG Anunoby

The New York Knicks acquired forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on Saturday (Sunday, December 31, Manila time) in exchange for guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley as well as a second-round draft pick.

The Knicks also acquired center Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn from the Raptors in the deal.

Anunoby, 26, has averaged 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 27 games (all starts) this season. His numbers are slightly down from the previous three seasons when Anunoby averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 158 games. He has started all but one of his games since the 2019-20 season.

Anunoby helped the Raptors to a No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2019 playoffs but did not play in the postseason after an emergency appendectomy as Toronto won its only championship.

Barrett, 23, has averaged 18.2 points with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games (all starts) this season. In five seasons with the Knicks, the former third overall draft pick in 2019 has averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 297 career games (296 starts). Barrett was born in Toronto.

“We’re excited about welcoming Immanuel and RJ to our team. Immanuel is a young, talented playmaker who we believe will provide a spark on both ends of the court.”

“RJ is a versatile wing who is, of course, well-known in his hometown, and seeing him in a Raptors uniform will be a special moment for our fans and for all Canadians,” Toronto vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri said.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when players like OG and Malachi have spent their careers with our team.”

Quickley, 24, has averaged 15.0 points with 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 games off the bench this season. In four seasons with New York, after he was the No. 25 overall draft pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020, he has averaged 12.9 points with 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 253 games (27 starts).

Achiuwa, 24, has averaged 7.7 points with 5.4 rebounds in 25 games off the bench this season. Flynn, 25, has averaged 5.1 points and 2.4 assists in 31 games off the bench.

The Raptors were 12-19 and on the outside of the playoff picture entering NBA play on Saturday. The Knicks were 17-14 and sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, but have been without center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) for the past 10 games, going 5-5 in that stretch.

Toronto is 3-9 since the start of December, while New York has lost three of its past four games. – Rappler.com