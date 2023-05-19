NBA
Nike removes Ja Morant signature shoe from site, app

CONTROVERSIAL. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant figures in another off-court trouble.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Ja Morant's endorsement relationship with Nike and other brands appears to be in peril after a second gun video got the Grizzlies star suspended anew

Ja Morant’s signature shoe is no longer listed for sale on Nike’s website or the company app.

The Ja 1 includes multiple colorway options and a staggered release of additional models that are still listed among “future drops” by Nike.

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended the 23-year-old Morant last week when a new video showed the All-Star with a gun and left NBA commissioner Adam Silver “shocked.” 

It was Morant’s second suspension for the same reason – a video being posted of the MVP candidate holding a weapon – in two months.

Morant’s endorsement relationship with Powerade also appears to be in peril. The company pulled back a marketing campaign featuring Morant when the first gun incident and suspension for conduct detrimental to the team arose in March. 

This week, a Powerade spokesperson said, “at this time we do not have any Ja-related content running.”

On the Nike site, the original Ja 1 link goes to a page that reads “THE PRODUCT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods and secondary sneaker reseller StockX had multiple versions of the Ja 1 available Thursday. The Morant line of shoes were removed from Finish Line stores and the app. – Rappler.com

