Thunder’s Josh Giddey faces police probe over alleged relationship with minor

The Newport Beach Police Department admits it’s looking into allegations that young Thunder standout Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is the subject of a police investigation on whether he engaged in a relationship with an underage girl.

The Newport Beach (California) Police Department issued a statement Wednesday, November 29, acknowledging it “is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor.”

The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.

“The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation.”

Giddey, 21, was already subject to an NBA investigation regarding the same matter after since-deleted social media posts first made the allegations.

Giddey was asked by the media about the situation on Friday, and he replied, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no comment right now.”

He remains active with the Thunder, scoring 10 points on Saturday in the Thunder’s 127-123 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and another 10 points on Tuesday in a 106-103 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Selected by the Thunder with the sixth pick in the 2021 draft, Giddey is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists through 17 games, all starts, this season. His career averages in 147 games, all starts, are 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Thunder play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. – Rappler.com