Phoenix Suns fire coach Monty Williams

Monty Williams, the NBA Coach of the Year just last season, gets the pink slip from new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams on Saturday night, May 13, after four seasons, two years removed from an appearance in the NBA Finals, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

Williams went 194-115 and won Coach of the Year in 2021-2022. He led the Suns to the playoffs the last three seasons, going 27-19 in the postseason.

New owner Mat Ishbia made the decision to fire Williams after the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Williams joins Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in the unemployment line, meaning both coaches from the 2021 NBA Finals are out of a job.

Budenholzer was the 2019 Coach of the Year. – Rappler.com