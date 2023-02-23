Suns, Kevin Durant target March 1 return

The underachieving Suns, who sit at fifth place in the Western Conference, hope to get a big boost when Kevin Durant debuts next week

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are targeting March 1 at the Charlotte Hornets for the newly acquired superstar to return from injury and make his team debut, The Athletic reported Wednesday, February 22.

Durant has not played since spraining his MCL on January 8 while still a member of the Brooklyn Nets, who dealt Durant to Phoenix two weeks ago at the trade deadline.

The Suns added Durant – who’s averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games this season – to an underachieving squad that sits at 32-28, and is in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Suns open their second half Friday at home versus Oklahoma City and then play at Milwaukee on Sunday. – Rappler.com