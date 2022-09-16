NBA
US basketball

Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle

ClutchPoints
Suns star Chris Paul breaks silence on Robert Sarver debacle

LEADER. Chris Paul is the former president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

‘I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior,’ says Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul of the punishment given to their team owner Robert Sarver

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Chris Paul isn’t staying silent. The Phoenix Suns point guard finally spoke out on the allegations and subsequent punishment handed down to the man who cuts his checks in Robert Sarver.

The NBA has been rocked the Sarver news following previous allegations made over workplace misconduct that spanned over several years. The public clamor along with opinions from those directly involved with the Suns organization have largely skewed towards the belief the punishment – a full-year suspension plus a $10 million fine – was not enough given the gravity of the infractions.

Add Chris Paul to the list of voices claiming the same, with the All-Star pointing out that the sanctions “fell short” given the “atrocious” behavior that’s been exhibited by Sarver directly and the palpable in the workplace environment he fostered.

It’s no surprise to hear Chris Paul speaking publicly on the matter. Not only is he the veteran leader of the very Suns that Robert Sarver owns, but he’s also the former president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Must Read

LeBron on Sarver punishment: ‘League definitely got this wrong’

LeBron on Sarver punishment: ‘League definitely got this wrong’

This is also far from his first rodeo. CP3 seems to have nothing but bad luck when it comes to team owners after going through a similar ordeal with the Los Angeles Clippers less than a decade ago

One huge difference was that Clippers owner Donald Sterling was forced to relinquish his team and was barred from any involvement with the NBA with a lifetime ban, paving the way for Steve Ballmer to take over. In a year’s time, Robert Sarver will be back in NBA circles. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

US basketball

ClutchPoints

Phoenix Suns