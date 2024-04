Jalen Brunson sets franchise playoff record as Knicks edge 76ers for 3-1 lead

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP DOG. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.

Jalen Brunson eclipses Bernard King for most points scored in a playoff game by a Knicks player

Jalen Brunson scored a career playoff-high 47 points to go along with 10 assists as the New York Knicks defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers, 97-92, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday, April 28 (Monday, April 29, Manila time).

Brunson set a franchise record as he eclipsed Bernard King (46 points in 1984) for most points scored in a playoff game by a Knicks player and also became the first player in franchise history to post at least 30 points and 10 assists in consecutive playoff games.

The Knicks lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Tuesday in New York.

Brunson appeared his injure his knee at the end of the third quarter but returned a few minutes into the fourth. He shot 18 of 34 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Brunson knocked down two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining for a five-point lead, 97-92.

OG Anunoby added 16 points and 14 rebounds, Miles McBride scored 13, and Josh Hart pulled down 17 rebounds.

“Everyone questioned the rebounding with Josh (Hart) at the 4, we’ve been the best rebounding team all year,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Everyone questioned Jalen (Brunson) being a leader, you know, we’ve got a lot to prove.”

New York center Mitchell Robinson missed the second half of Game 3 with a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for Game 4.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots. Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19, and Tobias Harris had 10.

Embiid had scored a playoff career-high 50 points despite struggling on his surgically repaired left knee in the Sixers’ win over the Knicks in Game 3 on Thursday. He also had been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

“He was feeling good and wanted to go,” Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid playing the entire second half. “All these games are must win, and we didn’t have a good stretch when he was out in the first half.”

The Sixers trailed 95-92 after Kyle Lowry hit 1-of-2 free throws with 7.5 seconds left.

The Knicks took an 86-81 lead when Anunoby scored with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Maxey hit a twisting layup with 7:35 remaining to close the Sixers within three, 86-83.

The Sixers jumped out to a 27-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Philadelphia went cold and missed 12 straight shots during one stretch in the second quarter. When Brunson hit a tough turnaround jumper with 5:31 left, the Knicks went ahead 34-32.

New York forward Bojan Bogdanovic sustained a left foot contusion just 19 seconds into the second and went to the locker room. Bogdanovic, who was ruled out shortly after halftime, was already reportedly playing with ligament damage in his left wrist.

Oubre hit a three-pointer from the wing with 3:15 remaining and the Sixers led 42-37.

The Sixers led 49-47 at halftime thanks in large part to 27 points combined from Embiid (14) and Maxey (13).

Brunson led all players with 23 at halftime.

The Sixers took a 61-51 advantage in the third quarter, but Brunson responded with a three-point play with 6:50 left in the third to cut the deficit to 7 points.

Embiid soon committed consecutive turnovers and Brunson hit a tough bank shot with 4:48 to go to close within 63-60.

The Knicks led 77-76 at the end of the third. – Rappler.com