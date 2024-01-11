Victor Wembanyama records 2nd-fastest triple double in NBA history

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Top rookie pick Victor Wembanyama posts his first NBA triple-double in record-setting fashion

Victor Wembanyama recorded the second-fastest triple-double in NBA history and the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the host Detroit Pistons, 130-108, on Wednesday night, January 10 (Thursday, January 11, Manila time).

Wembanyama racked up 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in just 21 minutes for his first NBA triple-double.

Russell Westbrook holds the record, compiling a triple-double in 20 minutes in 2014.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points and Devin Vassell had 16 as eight Spurs scored in double figures. Jeremy Sochan contributed 15 points, Doug McDermott supplied 14 points and Dominick Barlow added 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. Tre Jones and Cedi Osman chipped in 11 points apiece.

The Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak while improving their record to 6-30. The Pistons dropped to 3-35 while losing their sixth straight. They have lost 34 of their past 35 games.

Detroit was playing for the second time without top scorer Cade Cunningham, who has a strained left knee.

Jalen Duren topped the Pistons with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 19 points and 5 assists and Bojan Bogdanovic also tossed in 19 points. Alec Burks added 15 points and Kevin Knox II had 12.

The Spurs led by as many as 16 points in the first half and held a 63-51 advantage at the break.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 rookie pick, had 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists at intermission, while Sochan and Johnson contributed 11 points apiece. Bogdanovic paced the Pistons with 14 points and Duren added 11.

The Pistons never mounted a threat in the second half.

Wembanyama opened it with a dunk, then set up Vassell for another dunk after a steal by Julian Champagnie.

San Antonio’s lead grew to 19, 76-57, on Jones’ three-point play with 7:22 to go in the third. Johnson’s free throws with 1:11 remaining in the quarter pushed the Spurs’ lead to 20, 93-73.

San Antonio carried a 95-77 lead into the fourth quarter. McDermott knocked down two three-pointers during the first two minutes to increase the advantage to 24 at 103-79, and the Spurs cruised from there. – Rappler.com