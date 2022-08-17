Letran, CSB avoid late meltdown; San Beda, NU post convincing FilOil wins

PAYBACK. Letran's Brent Paraiso gets one over his former team UST.

Letran gets back on track after suffering a 25-point loss to San Beda, while CSB punches its quarterfinals ticket in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Letran Knights returned to their winning ways in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after denying the UST Growling Tigers’ furious fourth-quarter comeback, 81-77, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Wednesday, August 17.

King Caralipio led the Knights with 18 points on an efficient 6-of-8 clip from the field, to go along with 8 rebounds, while Neil Guarino added 15 markers and 6 boards.

Former Growling Tiger Brent Paraiso, meanwhile, came up with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals for the Knights, who improved to 3-2 in the Group B standings.

Coming off an embarrassing 25-point loss to their rival San Beda Red Lions on Sunday, August 14, the Knights wasted little time in asserting their dominance over the Growling Tigers as they built a 14-point cushion at halftime, 44-30.

Letran even pushed its lead to as many as 20 points midway through the third quarter, 58-38, off a three-pointer by Paraiso.

In the payoff period, with Letran still comfortably ahead, 75-61, with 3:38 to play, UST went on a massive 16-2 blast, capped by a Bryan Santos triple, to tie the game at 77-all with 30 seconds remaining on the clock.

Unfortunately for the Growling Tigers, their comeback attempt went down the drain as Paraiso quickly responded with a crucial go-ahead basket, followed by two free throws by Caralipio to ice the game for the Knights.

Santos and Sherwin Concepcion scored 19 points apiece, while Nic Cabañero had 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Growling Tigers, who officially bowed out of playoff contention with a 2-5 record.

Like the Knights, the CSB Blazers survived the Arellano Chiefs’ late-game fightback to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals, 86-78.

With the Blazers already up by 20 points, 75-55, with just 6:33 left to play, the Chiefs managed to pull back within 4, 78-82, off a layup by Arturo Olivia.

Luckily for CSB, the 20-point lead that they put up proved too much for the Chiefs to overcome in the end as Sidney Mosqueda sealed the deal with two charities in the next play.

Miguel Corteza topscored for the Blazers with 14 points, while Miguel Oczon and Michael Mara contributed 11 each.

On the other side, Cade Flores stuffed the stat sheet for the Chiefs in the losing effort with 26 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

In the third game, the Red Lions breezed past the JRU Heavy Bombers for their second win under their new head coach Yuri Escueta, 88-69.

It was a total team effort for the Red Lions as five players finished in double figures in scoring, but it was Peter Alfaro who led the way with 15.

Finally, the NU Bulldogs kept their unblemished record in the preseason tournament with an 89-77 win over the EAC Generals.

John Galinato paced the top-seeded Bulldogs with 12 points, while John Lloyd Clemente and Ian Manansala chipped in 10 apiece.

The Scores

First Game

CSB 86 – Corteza 14, Oczon 11, Pasturan 11, Mosqueda 9, Flores 9, Gozum 8, Sangco 6, Carlos 4, Marcos 4, Cullar 3, Sumabat 2, Mara 2, Nayve 0, Serrano 0.

Arellano 78 – Flores 26, Oliva 12, Valencia 11, Doromal 8, Mallari 7, Oftana 5, Tolentino 5, Sunga 2, Talampas 2, Menina 0, Punzalan 0, Travis 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 37-30, 65-47, 86-78.

Second Game

Letran 81 – Caralipio 18, Guarino 15, Paraiso 12, Reyson 8, Bataller 5, Olivario 5, Sangalang 4, Yu 4, Ariar 4, Go 4, Tolentino 2, Bautista 0.

UST 77 – Concepcion 19, Santos 19, Cabanero 15, Garing 9, Mantua 6, Manaytay 4, Lazarte 3, M. Pangilinan 2, Gesalem 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0.

Quarters: 19-12, 44-30, 60-48, 81-77.

Third Game

San Beda 88 – Alfaro 15, Kwekuteye 13, Sanchez 13, Bahio 11, Cuntapay 10, Cortez 9, Ynot 6, Cometa 4, Andrada 3, Visser 2, Jopia 2, Tagala 0, Llarena 0, Tagle 0.

JRU 69 – Dela Rosa 19, Miranda 11, Medina 8, Dionisio 7, Sy 6, Guiab 6, Amores 4, Villarin 3, Gonzales 2, De Jesus 2, Celis 1, De Leon 0, Abaoag 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 19-9, 45-33, 66-56, 88-69.

Fourth Game

NU 89 – Galinato 12, Clemente 10, Manansala 10, Padrones 7, Casinillo 7, Palacielo 5, Figueroa 5, Libang 5, Mahinay 5, Ramos 4, Tulabut 4, Tibayan 4, Malonzo 4, John 4, Enriquez 2, Minerva 1.

EAC 77 – Liwag 18, Robin 15, Luciano 13, Maguliano 10, Cosa 9, Gurtiza 6, Balowa 2, Umpad 2, Bacud 2, Tolentino 0, Ad. Doria 0, Bajon 0, An. Doria 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 19-19, 52-30, 70-53, 89-77.

– Rappler.com