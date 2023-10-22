CSB gets back at Letran in NCAA finals rematch; San Beda routs EAC for 4th straight win 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CSB exacts revenge over defending champion Letran in a rematch of their heated NCAA Season 98 finals, while San Beda extends its winning ways with a 14-point romp of EAC

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers closed out the first round of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on a winning note as they crushed the defending champion Letran Knights in a rematch of last year’s finals, 68-55, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, October 22.

Sharpshooting guard Migs Oczon redeemed himself from his lackluster 3-point performance against the EAC Generals in their previous outing, putting up a team-high 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Blazers.

Veterans Robi Nayve and Miguel Corteza also ended up in double-digit scoring for CSB with 12 points apiece as the Blazers hiked their record to 5-4, while dealing the Knights their eighth loss in nine matches.

Nayve, who sizzled for 23 points in their narrow loss to the Generals last Friday, October 20, picked up where he left off and set the tone early for the Blazers with 11 first-half points.

CSB held a 9-point cushion at halftime, 35-26, before increasing it even further to as many as 21 points, 53-32, off a layup by Corteza with 3:25 to play in the third quarter.

Deo Cuajao was the lone double-digit scorer for Letran with 11 points, while Kent Ariar flirted with a double-double of 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Letran’s floor general Kurt Reyson, who missed the Knights’ breakthrough win over the San Sebastian Stags last Wednesday, October 18 due to an injury, contributed 7 points and 5 rebounds in his return.

Like the Blazers, the San Beda Red Lions made easy work of the Generals, 86-72, to extend their winning streak to four games.

Jacob Cortez and Yukien Andrada paced San Beda with 17 and 14 points, respectively, while Jomel Puno and Clifford Jopia both recorded double-doubles in the lopsided win.

Puno collected his third straight double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Jopia posted 11 markers, 11 boards, and 3 blocks.

On the other side, Ralph Robin topscored for EAC in the loss with a game-high 22 points.

The Red Lions stayed at the second spot behind league-leading Mapua Cardinals with a 7-2 record, while the Generals fell to a similar 5-4 slate as the Blazers.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 86 – Cortez 17, Andrada 14, Jopia 11, Puno 11, Cuntapay 8, Tagle 7, Payosing 7, Royo 4, Gonzales 3, Visser 2, Llanera 2, Gallego 0, Tagala 0, Lopez 0.

EAC 72 – Robin 22, Gurtiza 10, Cosejo 9, Ochavo 8, Tolentino 6, Maguliano 4, Angeles 4, Cosa 2, Quinal 2, Umpad 2, Dominguez 2, Bacud 1, Balowa 0, Luciano 0, Loristo 0.

Quarters: 24-20, 44-38, 72-52, 86-72.

Second Game

CSB 68 – Oczon 15, Corteza 12, Nave 12, Carlos 8, Gozum 7, Sangco 5, Turco 4, Cajucom 3, Mara 2, Marasigan 1, Arciaga 0, Morales 0, Marcos 0, Jalalon 0.

Letran 55 – Cuajao 11, Ariar 9, Santos 9, Reyson 7, Javillonar 5, Monje 4, Fajardo 3, Guarino 3, Nunag 2, Go 2, Bojorcelo 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 18-11, 35-26, 60-40, 68-55.

– Rappler.com