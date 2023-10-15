CSB outlasts Arellano for 3rd straight win; Perpetual extends Letran’s woes 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKE OVER. St. Benilde's Migs Oczon tries to shake off his Arellano defender in NCAA basketball action.

The CSB Blazers turn things around in the second half to stretch their winning run to three games, while the Perpetual Help Altas deal the winless Letran Knights their seventh straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers extended their winning streak to three games after completing a 72-66 comeback win against the Arellano Chiefs in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Sunday, October 15.

Staring at a double-digit deficit at the half, 26-36, the Blazers came alive in the third quarter and outscored the Chiefs, 25-11, for a slim 51-47 edge heading into the final frame.

It was a back-and-forth battle between both teams early in the fourth quarter and with Arellano on top by 5 points, 56-61, with under 5 minutes left, CSB went on a massive 11-0 blast, capped by a tough fallaway jumper by Miguel Oczon, to create a much-needed separation from the Chiefs, 67-61.

The Chiefs managed to pull back within 2 points, 68-66, courtesy of a Troy Valencia triple with 20 seconds left, before Oczon and Prince Carlos sealed the win for the Blazers with four straight free throws.

The sharpshooting guard Oczon topscored for CSB with 16 points built on four treys, while Carlos had an all-around showing of 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

On the other side, Valencia paced Arellano with a game-high 19 points, pouring in 16 in just the first two quarters.

CSB improved its record to 4-3, while Arellano dropped to a 1-6 card.

Meanwhile, the losses continued to pile up for the defending champion Letran Knights as they fell prey to the Perpetual Help Altas, 74-59.

Arthur Roque guided Perpetual to their second straight victory with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Jelo Razon and Christian Pagaran scored 12 markers each.

Deo Cuajao put up 15 points for Letran in the loss, while Kurt Reyson and Kobe Monje added 12 and 10, respectively.

Perpetual moved up to a 3-4 slate, while the cellar-dwelling Letran remained winless in seven games.

Finally, the San Sebastian Stags returned to the winning column after making easy work of the EAC Generals, 86-70.

Raymart Escobido cashed in four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 23 points for San Sebastian, which hiked its record to 3-4.

Jessie Sumoda recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while James Una chipped in 13 markers for the Stags.

King Gurtiza showed the way for EAC – which fell to 4-3 – with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

The Scores

First Game

San Sebastian 86 – Escobido 23, Sumoda 14, Una 13, Calahat 9, Are 7, Re. Gabat 7, Desoyo 6, Ra. Gabat 5, Felebrico 2, Shanoda 0.

EAC 70 – Gurtiza 20, Maguliano 14, Robin 13, Cosejo 12, Ochavo 2, Bacud 2, Quinal 2, Tolentino 2, Angeles 2, Cosa 1, Balowa 0, Umpad 0, Luciano 0, Ednilag 0.

Quarters: 19-13, 42-31, 62-49, 86-70.

Second Game

Perpetual 74 – Roque 22, Razon 12, Pagaran 12, Abis 6, Barcuma 5, Omega 5, Nitura 3, Ferreras 3, Orgo 2, Nunez 2, Gelsano 2, Cuevas 0.

Letran 59 – Cuajao 15, Reyson 12, Monje 10, Ariar 5, Guarino 4, Fajardo 4, Nunag 4, Batallier 2, Santos 2, Garupil 0, Bautista 0, Jumao-as 0, Bojorcelo 0.

Quarters: 11-13, 21-25, 44-39, 74-59.

Third Game

CSB 72 – Oczon 16, Carlos 15, Sangco 12, Nayve 11, Turco 4, Jalalon 4, Arciaga 3, Gozum 2, Morales 2, Mara 2, Corteza 1, Marcos 0, Lepalam 0, Jarque 0.

Arellano 66 – Valencia 16, Ongotan 13, Capulong 12, Talampas 8, Sunga 7, Villarente 3, Dayrit 2, Mallari 2, Geronimo 0, Abastillas 0, Yanes 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 26-36, 51-47, 72-66.

