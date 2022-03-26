Bahio, Penuela star as San Beda topples Lyceum in NCAA debut

WINNING START. James Kwekuteye and San Beda start their Season 97 campaign on the right foot.

Spreading the wealth, San Beda banks on a balanced attack against Lyceum in its NCAA Season 97 opener

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda got off to a winning start in NCAA Season 97 after a wire-to-wire 84-76 victory over Lyceum at the La Salle Green Hills gym on Saturday, March 26.

The Red Lions spread the wealth with three players scoring in double figures and three more churning out at least 7 points in the triumph that saw them hold off a late Pirates surge.

JB Bahio chalked up 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks to show the way for San Beda, while Ralph Penuela also put up 12 points on top of 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Down 72-82 with under a minute left, Lyceum staged a last-ditch comeback attempt, with Jerwyn Guinto and Renzo Navarro delivering back-to-back buckets to cut their deficit to 6 points.

But it was too little, too late for the Pirates as the Penuela and Bahio hit a free throw each in the dying moments to seal the win for the Red Lions.

The Scores

San Beda 84 – Penuela 12, Bahio 12, Ynot 10, Kwekuteye 9, Cuntapay 9, Gallego 7, Cometa 5, Andraga 5, Amsali 4, Villejo 4, Alfaro 3, Abueda 2, Viser 1, Jopia 1, Sanchez 0.

Lyceum 76 – Valdez 22, Navarro 15, Guinto 10, Umali 8, Cunanan 6, Remulla 5, Guadana 2, Larupay 2, Barba 2, Abadeza 2, Bravo 2, Silvarez 0, Jabel 0, Garro 0.

Quarters: 25-18, 41-27, 65-51, 84-76.

– Rappler.com