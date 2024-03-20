Rey Remogat cites championship aspirations in transfer to UP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EVADE. Rey Remogat in action for the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Former UE Red Warriors star Rey Remogat sees his best shot at a UAAP title with the UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five member Rey Remogat saw greener pastures in UP.

“The real reason is that I want to experience a championship,” Remogat said in his first media appearance since his transfer to the Fighting Maroons.

“I also felt that UP would give me the best team environment and culture.”

The Fighting Maroons acquired the former University of the East star after a stellar performance for the Red Warriors last season, where he averaged 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 2 steals.

UE, however, failed to sneak into the Final Four, while former champion UP fell short of the title.

This prompted Remogat to mull over his future and eventually move to Diliman.

Since Season 81 in 2018, the Fighting Maroons have been a fixture in the Final Four, winning one championship and accomplishing three runner-up finishes.

In 2023, UP topped the Season 86 elimination round with an 11-2 record before it fell short against the Kevin Quiambao-steered La Salle Green Archers in the title series.

In his transition from Recto to Diliman, Remogat saw the Fighting Maroons welcome him with open arms as he began his one-year residency at State U.

“They never doubted to welcome me. They made me feel like I’m a part of their family,” Remogat said during a recent media event announcing UP’s partnership with BPI. “I’m so thankful to them because I never felt like I’m new.”

Remogat joins the likes of veteran guards JD Cagulangan, Gerry Abadiano, Janjan Felicilda, and Terrence Fortea. Moreover, he will be reunited with former UE running mate Gani Stevens, with whom he hopes to rekindle an on-court connection.

“[With Gani], we had chemistry before. We can continue that and we can win a championship together,” Remogat said.

Remogat will suit up starting Season 88 in 2025, missing out on the opportunity to play with UP’s Season 84 title hero Cagulangan.

“I’m so happy that I get to play with kuya JD in practice,” Remogat said of his senior. “Every practice, there is something to learn from him. When you play against him, when you watch him, every move, there is something to learn.”

Remogat’s transfer to UP came after top high school prospect Jared Bahay backed out from his commitment to the Fighting Maroons late last year.

Head coach Goldwin Monteverde remains at the helm for the Fighting Maroons after signing a five-year extension with the basketball program. – Rappler.com